JHANG - A Mirage jet of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) crashed on Tuesday while on a training mission in Athara Hazari area.

According to PAF spokesperson, the pilot safely ejected from the aircraft. However, reason behind the crash could not be confirmed yet, he added.

Local people along with PAF rescue team reached the spot and extended assistance whatever was required.

Pakistan’s armed forces have had several air accidents in the past 18 months, including a crash that killed the first female jet pilot in another training exercise in November.

On April 15, a Mushshak training aircraft crashed in a village of Dina, near Jhelum due to technical glitch.