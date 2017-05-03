ABBOTTABAD - Federal State Minister for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Tuesday that Prime Minister Mian Nawaz Sharif would never tender his resignation on demand of a certain group, adding that the Abbottabad Commission Report is a sensitive issue and government would public the report with the consensus of the cabinet.

She said this while addressing oath-taking ceremony of Abbottabad Electronic Media Association (AEMA). The state minister said that the interior minister had cleared government’s position on Dawn leak, adding that the JIT for probing Panama leaks case is being constituted and would start work shortly. She said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government had overcome terrorism and terrorism had almost been eliminated from the country.

Marriyum said that development project in the country were undergoing at large scale, a net of roads and motorways had been spread in the country whereas work on Sui gas projects was also underway.

She said that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was a game changer for the country’s economy and due to that vital project a new era of development, progress and prosperity of the country would be started. She also said that federal government was utilising all means for betterment and welfare of the journalist community. The state minister said that Safety Act was being enacted for protection of the journalist community and after that journalist would get legal protection for rendering their official duties.

She said that soon access to information law would be promulgated and then any organisation or a person would be eligible to collect information from any federal department.