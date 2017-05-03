Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) today issued show cause notice Ikramullah Shahid over alleged violation of party policy.

The party in its notice said Shahid had allegedly participated in a rally held in support of the people involved in Mashal Khan lynching.

“It has been brought to the knowledge of this office that following the brutal murder of Mashal Khan at Mardan University, you have participated in a rally held in favour of the perpetrators of this heinous crime,” read the notice.

PPP said it was giving Shahid seven days to respond to the notice and clarify his position.