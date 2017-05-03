BAHAWALPUR - The passengers protested as Pak Business Express Train bound for Karachi from Lahore was delayed for over three hours due to its engine failure at Sama Satta junction here on Tuesday.

The passengers had to suffer great ordeal as the station lacked electricity. In the Monday night, the train failed. The passengers told engine would be replaced soon but they could not see anything except the darkness at the Railway Station.

After more than 3 hours of delay, an engine was brought around 2am in the morning and replaced after which the train left the Sama Satta Railway Station towards its destination. The passengers demanded Federal Minister Railways Saad Rafiq and DG Railways bring reforms in the system and improve the quality of travelling.

JI flays policies

Jamaat-e-Islami leaders said that due to the flawed policies of the government, people’s problems have increased drastically.

JI District Bahawalpur Ameer Syed Zeeshan Akhtar, Deputy Ameer Nasarullah Nasir, and General Secretary Irfan Anjum said that inflation has gone to a level where an ordinary person is longing for a two time meal, prices of daily use items are touching the sky, the poor are dying due to hunger and starvation while the government is still continuing their anti-public policies, they said.