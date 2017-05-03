UMERKOT/KARACHI: Police arrested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf activist Hassan Talpur, son of Nawab Zaid Talpur, and co-accused after both father and son abused their power by barging into the Kunri police station in Umerkot and insulted the Station House Officer.

According to SSP Umerkot Usman Bajwa, Hassan Talpur was picked up from Defence, Karachi.

SSP Usman Bajwa said, "nobody is above law we will make sure."

A day earlier videos of the father and son along with four others went viral on social media it showed a drunk Nawab Zaid Talpur abusing the SHO. He was also seen demanding the police officer to sit on the ground and speak to him, while he sat on the SHO's seat.

In the video it can be seen the SHO was respectfully requesting Talpur to leave his seat.

A case was registered against Talpur, his son and four others on Tuesday.

Along with Nawab Zaid Talpur and Hassan Talpur, four others Jamil Marwarri, Lachman Meghwarr, Kareem, and Shafi were nominated in the FIR No. 44/ 2017 at PS Kunri.

Nawab Zaid Talpur happens to be the brother-in-law of former chief minister Sindh Liaquat Ali Jatoi.

While Zaid Talpur has denied the allegation. He said that he was manhandled and kept behind bars when he visited the police station to get information about a case registered against one of his party workers.