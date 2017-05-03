SADIQABAD - Despite meagre incomes, labourers are forced to work for 12 to 14 hours a day which is nothing but totally an inhuman act.

Speakers stated while addressing a rally taken out by Pakistan Trade Union Defence Campaign (PTUDC) in connection with International Workers’ Day.

A large number of people belonging to all walks of life attended the rally which started from Fauji Fertilizers Company Gate-8. After marching on different roads, the participants reached Railway Chowk where the rally culminated.

Addressing the participants, speakers vowed to continue mission of the martyrs of Chicago to protect rights, dignity and honour of labourers. They said that the day is not far when labourers in Pakistan will get the rights and privileges they deserve. Speakers demanded end to contract system, adding labourers must be paid in accordance with officially-fixed minimum wages. They regretted that labourers are paid less despite 12-14 hours labour work. They urged the government to resolve the labourers’ problems on priority basis and bring an end to violations of labourers’ rights. They also demanded increase in daily wages of labourers.

PTUDC general secretary Qamaruz Zaman, Dr Munir of Employees Union, Punjab Workers’ Union district president Habib Chandia and Brick-Kiln Labourers Union district president Ashiq Hussain spoke on the occasion.