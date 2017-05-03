SIALKOT - The local government has announced to name Sialkot city’s Kutchery Chowk and Kutchery Road after Prof Asghar Saudai, in recognisation of his meritorious services in Pakistan Movement and education sector.

The Sialkot mayor said that it was a great privilege and honour for Sialkot Municipal Corporation to remember Asghar Saudai (late), the son of soil who wrote the historical Naara-e-Pakistan, Pakistan Ka Matlab Kiya, La Ilaha Illallah, which played a pivotal role in Pakistan Movement.

The Municipal Corporation has made the announcement on the ninth death anniversary of Prof Asghar Saudai, who died on May 17, 2008 at the age of 83 in Sialkot. Born on September 17, 1926 at Sialkot city’s congested Beri Wala Chowk locality, he died on May 17, 2008 after protracted illness.

Saudai had been a prominent activist of Pakistan Movement and creator of Na’ara Pakistan “Pakistan Ka Matlab Kia?” besides; he served as the director education, senior economist and poet.

The slogan has now become the recognition of Prof Asghar Saudai who is also the son of soil of Sialkot after the great poets Allama Iqbal and Faiz Ahmad Faiz. The fame of the “Naara” could be guessed from this that every children in Pakistan and every person is often found saying “Pakistan ka Matlub Kia?, La Ilaha Illallah”.

The local social, educational and literary circles have described Asghar Saudai as unique asset of Sialkot and also of Pakistan.

The government had awarded him “Pride of Performance Award” after the seven years of his death following his meritorious services during the Pakistan Movement.

Meanwhile, Vice Chancellor of Govt College Women University (GCWU) Dr Farhat Saleemi, Principal of Govt Murray College Prof Javaid Akhtar Billa and Principal of Govt Jinnah Islamia College Sabir Nazir Butt paid rich tributes to the unsung hero. They said that Prof Saudai was a roaming encyclopaedia of Pakistan Movement, who also played a frontline role in Pakistan Movement. He had also been the very close associate of Father of The Nation Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

GANG BUSTED: The Bambaanwala police busted an inter-district gang of the drug pushers, and arrested its five members including Tayyub Butt, Talha Arshad, Arsalan Qamar, Nawaz and Shah Zaib Iftikhar.

Sub-inspector Gulzar Khan said that the police have also recovered 3.5kg fine quality Charas from the accused. Police have sent the accused behind the bars.

Meanwhile, the Rangpura police arrested 10 gamblers red handed at a den in Sialkot city. The accused included Irshad, Nasir, Iqbal, Bashir, Khalid, Aslam, Zeeshan, Ghulam Hussain, Pervaiz Iqbal and Imran Ali after registering a case against them.