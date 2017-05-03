VEHARI - The sale of poisonous and substandard food items is at its peak as six children suffering from food poisoning were brought to the DHQ Vehari after they had eaten substandard sweats purchased from Zafar Sweats Lari Adda Vehari.

The protestant people from Basti Sadique Abad and Chak 21-WB said that if the Heath Department had taken proper steps and discharged their duties honeslty, the incident would not have taken place. It is the responsibility of health officers to monitor such things, they said. Suspension of sanitary inspector is not the solution to the issue. They said and demanded the suspension of Health chief executive officer.

There are many factories producing substandard cold drinks and ice-cream in the city which are preparing poison for the children while not food inspector was present to monitor them. The owner of the shop has not been arrested while two of his employees were apprehended, they said.

The six children resident of Basti Sadique Abad and 21-WB were brought to the DHQ Vehari in serious condition. DC Vehari Ali Akbar Bhatti and AC Syed Asif Hussain Shah reached the hospital.

They sealed the shop and got samples for examination. The employees were arrested by Daniwal police while the owner escaped from the spot. One sanitary inspected was suspended immediately and DC ordered to provide treatment for the kids in Children Complex of DHQ Hospital. The parents of the children Rashid and Nasir are very poor.

DPO Umer Saeed Malik ordered the police to arrest shop owner Zafar immediately. When contacted, CEO Health Dr Afzal Bashir said that there is no notification exists against such culprits. “We have no power to take action against such stores and factories which sell substandard goods, he said.

They appealed to Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif to take serious action against the negligent officers who are not sincere with their duties, and also such shop keepers as play with the lives of people.