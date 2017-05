Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Chairman General Zubair Mahmood Hayat called on Saudi King Salman bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud on Wednesday.

A statement issued by the military’s media wing said the JCSC chief also met his Saudi counterpart General Abdur Rehman bin Saleh Al-Bunyan.

It added that the Saudi government awarded its highest military honour, King Abdul Aziz Medal of Excellence, to General Hayat.