ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court on Tuesday reserved the judgement on a review petition on constitution of the Sindh Public Service Commission 2013.

A bench headed by Justice Amir Hani Muslim on March 3, 2017 had declared constitution of the Sindh Public Service Commission 2013 void and ordered for the appointment of new SPSC chief and its members. However, the SPSC chairman and members had challenged the judgement last month. A three-judge bench, headed by Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed, after hearing the arguments of all parties reserved the judgement, which is expected to be announced today (Wednesday).

Former chief justice Anwar Zaheer Jamali had taken suo motu notice that the large scale illegalities were committed by the chairman, members and officers of the Sindh Public Service Commission constituted under the Sindh Public Service Commission Act, 1989.

The apex court had ruled that a person of integrity and competence who meets the stipulated qualification for appointment as chairman of the Commission be appointed in terms of Article 242 (IB) of the Constitution within two weeks from the date of the announcement of this judgement. It should be ensured that all members of the commission meet the prescribed qualification.

Persons of integrity and competence possessing the prescribed qualifications should be appointed to the vacant positions of members of the commission within four weeks of the announcement of this judgement. The judgement said that fresh written tests for CCE-2013 for the posts, as advertised, be held as soon as possible after the appointment of the Chairman and members of the Commission and after the verification of the credentials of the existing/remaining members.

Only the 2,813 candidates who had earlier taken the written tests of CCE-2013 for the 182 posts be permitted to take the fresh written tests even if in the meanwhile they have crossed the stipulated upper age, and without requiring payment of any additional fee/charge.