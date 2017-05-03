Lawmakers belonging to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Muttahida Quami Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) have passed a resolution against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan for his “irresponsible, non-political and misguiding attitude” to the nation.

MPA Sorath Thebo tabled the resolution which reads “The august house condemns the irresponsible, non-political and misguiding attitude, behavior of Imran Khan as he is continuously misguiding the nation since last so many years.”

Speaking on the resolution, she said that a so-called leader is misguiding the nation by his fake promises.

She said that he is a leader who distributes money among his each worker to participate in his public meetings.

Sorath said that Imran for proving himself a big leader on media tells many lies. She further said that no one can be a leader by telling lies.