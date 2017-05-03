Chief of the Sri Lankan Army Lieutenant General A.W.J.C De Silva called upon the Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the General Head Quarters here on today.

General Silva was briefed about Pakistan army’s continued campaign against terrorists and banned organisations.

The visiting dignitary laid a floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada.

The Chief of Sri Lankan Army appreciated the Pakistan army’s achievements and contributions towards national and regional security.

The visiting general thanked the Pakistan army for its incessant support to Sri Lanka’s fight against terrorism and expressed full confidence in Pakistan’s ability to completely overcome the menace in the near future.

General Bajwa thanked his Sri Lankan counterpart for his visit and acknowledgement. Both sides reaffirmed their determination to work together for enhancing regional security and continuing existing military to military cooperation.

Earlier on April 26, Italy’s COAS, General Danilo Errico called on General Bajwa at the GHQ.

Matters of mutual interest were discussed, during the meeting held in Rawalpindi, with particular reference to enhanced military cooperation in the field of training and counter-terrorism domain.

The delegation was later on given a detailed briefing on operational and training activities of the Pakistan army.