QUETTA:- Three security men were wounded in a remote-controlled blast on Tuesday when the personnel of law enforcement agencies were engaged in a search operation against militants in Malanut area of district Kachhi in Balochistan. The security officials said the Balochistan Frontier Corps conducted operations against militants in Malanut and Koshkalat areas of district Kachhi on a tip-off. During operation in Malanut, militants targeted the security forces through a landmine which they had earlier fixed on a roadside for sabotaging bid.–Staff Reporter

Three security men sustained injuries who were shifted to hospital for treatment.

Additional troops rushed to the area and launched a search operation to apprehend the culprits after cordoning off the area.

Separately in Dera Bugti, the terrorists mounted an attack on a passenger van through an improvised explosive device (IED), however, no casualty was reported in the explosion, said the Levies official.

The incident happened in Sangila where peace scrapers had fixed an IED on a roadside for subversive attempt. The explosive material went off with a bang when a vehicle was passing by. The vehicle was damaged in the IED blast.

District administration, after the incident, reached the area and cordoned off it for a search operation.