Armed men gunned down a tribal leader and his driver over old enmity and escaped from the scene here on Wednesday.

Levies men said that unidentified armed men of a rival group ambushed a vehicle of tribal leader Shah Wali Pir Alizai in Jangal Pir Alizai area of Chaman.

Both the persons died on the spot. The assailants managed to flee the crime scene. The bodies were shifted to hospital for postmortem.

The enraged tribesmen held protest demonstration by blocking Quetta-Chaman Highway.

Heavy contingent of Levies and police reached the scene and brought the situation under control.