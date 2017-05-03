SHEIKHUPURA - A widow and her mother sustained critical burns in a acid throwing attack here in Khanpur locality in the remit of Muridke Police on Tuesday.

According to police and hospital sources, Shahida Bibi, a widow, whose husband Khalid had died some three months ago, along with her son Umair Khalid, started living with mother, also a widow. On Tuesday, her father-in-law Iqbal came to her and tried to convince her to go back to her in-laws house. The woman, however, denied, which led a quarrel between them.

In the meanwhile, her mother Hajra Bibi also intervened to settle the issue. After being infuriated, Iqbal threw acid on his daughter-in-law. As a result, Shahida suffered serious injuries and lost one of her eyes while Hajra also sustained burns. The accused fled the scene.

The police have launched investigation into the incident.

SAFE DRIVING UNDERLINED

Motorway Police SSP Waheed Khattak underlined the need for the use of helmets by bike-riders to avoid fatal injuries in accidents.

Addressing students from different schools and collages, citizens and journalists here, he urged the students to use helmet and adopt other preventive measures while riding motorcycles. Mr Khattak. The seminar was held to raise awareness regarding growing accidents and safe travel. The SSP also emphasised on the parents to keep a check on their children activities and educate them on safe driving.