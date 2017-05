Tragic end to the triangle love in Punjab provincial capital on Wednesday where a man shot dead his best friend as his buddy loved the same girl he wanted to marry.

Police said that two friends hailing from Sundar area of Lahore, were in love with the same girl. In a bid to remove from his way and to marry the girl, the man gunned down his best friend.

The body was shifted to a hospital for postmortem and the police after registering a case against the killer started raids for his arrest.