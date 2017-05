Former president and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari is set to address a public rally in Badin today.

Zardari, who is visiting Badin for a one-day stay, will address the rally on the invitation of senior PML-N leader and former president of Sindh chapter Ismail Rahu, who quit Sindh PA membership on Tuesday.

Rahu is expected to announce he is joining Pakistan People’s Party during the rally today.