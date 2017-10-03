The National Database Registration Authority (NADRA) resumed the process of registration of unregistered Afghan nationals in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa today, reported by Radio Pakistan

According to official sources, the process of registration was temporarily suspended on the occasion of Ashoora-e-Muharram.

Overall 100,000 Afghan refugees who have been living in Pakistan without Proof of Registration cards have been registered across the country in last one month out of which 80,000 have been registered in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa alone.

The target of registering one million Afghan refugees living in Pakistan without legal documents would be achieved by the end of this year.