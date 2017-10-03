QUETTA - Youm-e-Ashur was observed with religious fervor and solemnity across Balochistan under extraordinary security arrangements.

The cellphone and internet services remained suspended in Quetta as part of foolproof security measures. Aerial monitoring of Muharram processions was also carried out in provincial capital.

The main procession of Ashura was taken out from Punjabi Imambargha at Alamdar Road in Quetta by Balochistan Shia Conference President Sayed Dawood Agha, Hashim Mosvi, Allam Juma Asadi, Sayed Raza Agha and others.

The procession marched on its traditional route including Alamdar Road, Bacha Khan Chowk, Liaquat Bazaar, Junction Chowk, Prince Road, Meckangi Road and ended on reaching Alamar Road Punjabi Imambargha.

The scholars delivered speeches on the unmatched sacrifices of Hazrat Imam Hussain and his companions for the dignity of Islam. They said the sacred month of Muharram preaches the lessons of patience, fraternity and brotherhood and those intriguing to split people won’t succeed in their nefarious designs.

Home Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti, Commander Southern Command Lt-General Aamir Riaz, Chief Secretary Aurangzeb Haque, IG FC Major General Nadeem Ahmed Anjum, Acting IG Police Muhammad Ayoub Qurashi, Commissioner Quetta Division Amjad Ali Khan and other key civil-military high ups monitored main procession through 50 CCTV cameras at the central police office Quetta control room.

Balochistan Home Minister Sarfraz Bugti, talking to media at the end of Ashura day, said maintenance of law and order during Muharram was a proof of excellent security measures taken by law enforcement agencies.

