ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chief, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, and co-chairman Asif Al Zardari Monday condoled with former provincial minister Sindh Lal Bakhsh Bhutto over his son Zamir Hussain Bhutto’s death.

Both leaders in their condolence message said that Zamir Hussain Bhutto was a dedicated party worker and the PPP was with the deceased family in this hour of grief, said a statement issued by the PPP.

Bilawal and Zardari also condoled with PPP Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa President Humayun Khan over his cousin Muhammad Ishaq Khan’s death.