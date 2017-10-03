KASUR -A boy was allegedly assaulted in suburban area Jumar Kalan here the other day. Abdul Ghaffar told the Phoolnagar Saddr Police that his son was on the way to his aunt’s house when suspect Zefan lured him to his haveli where he allegedly assaulted him. Police registered a case and launched investigation.

TWO INJURED FOR ‘HONOUR’

A man shot at and injured a suspect along with his brother for eloping with his sister in Ferozpur Road, Pakki Haveli here the other day.

Suspect Chand eloped with the sister of Nasir. The girl, however, returned home after notables of the area intervened. Nasir, however, did not forgive Chand. He shot at and injured him and his brother Afzal. They were rushed to hospital. Mustafabad Police are investigating.