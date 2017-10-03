PESHAWAR - Doctors left a piece of cloth inside a woman’s abdomen during a surgery at a leading Peshawar hospital, her husband said Monday.

A local Taj Muhammad told The Nation that on September 29, he brought his pregnant wife to the gynaecology ward of Lady Reading Hospital (LRH), where the doctors suggested a surgery.

Instead of recovery after surgery, he added that her condition deteriorated and she was referred to Kohat Liaquat Memorial Hospital where Dr Noor Nasir Khattak performed another surgery and removed the piece of cloth from her abdomen.

Taj said the presence of cloth for more than 15 days seriously affected intestines of her wife, causing an infection. Dr Noor endorsed Taj’s claim saying that a portion of small intestine was infected. The affected portion of small intestine was removed but the condition of patient is stated to be serious, Taj said.

Calling upon the high-ups to take action, he said he made a complaint to the ward head Rehana Rahim but she did not bother. Despite repeated attempts, Rehana did not attend her phone.

Lady Reading Hospital Medical Director Dr Mukhtiar Zaman said that action will be taken against the people responsible.