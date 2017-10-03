SIALKOT-The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested five people and seized big quantity of illegally imported electrical appliances during special checking upon their arrival at Sialkot Airport from Dubai.

FIA Divisional Deputy Director Khalid Anees said that the FIA Immigration officials arrested Aslam, Altaf Hussain, Jameel, Muhammad Naveed and Syed Rashid Ali soon after their arrival at the airport from Dubai. The FIA deputy director added that the accused were carrying 12 gateway electrical devises, 28 laptops, 25 inter core processors, 200 mobile boxes without mobile kits, 1,475 eye lenses, 25 lense cleaners , 1 PC of engine, 88 mobile phones and 15 tablets.

He said that the accused did not give any satisfactory answer why they were carrying these electrical devices. The FIA has sent the accused behind bars after registering a case.