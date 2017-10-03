SARGODHA-The police booked five organisers of mourning processions on Youme Ashur for violating code of conduct by defying time and schedule of processions.

The Midh Ranjha Police registered a case against Ghulam Baqir, Ali Mohammad and Aman Ullah on charges of not ending procession on fixed time. The police also registered case against Chan Pir and Nazar Shah of Naseerpur Kalan on the charges of taking out mourning procession without authorized schedule. Furthermore, an FIR was registered by Sub-Inspector Muhammad Amin against unidentified persons for displaying a banner carrying objectionable sectarian slogans.

Overall situation Yom-e-Ashur, however, remained peaceful and no any unpleasant incident was reported anywhere in the district.