SIALKOT-Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs Khawaja Asif urged the people to seek inspiration from the sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions so as to put the country on path to progress.

At Karbala, the family of Holy Prophet (Peace be upon Him) and his companions offered the supreme sacrifices to uphold the golden principles of Islam against the dictatorial powers he said while addressing a peace conference held in Sialkot on Youm-e-Ashur on Sunday.

Kh Asif added that the incident of Karbala is remembered as a historical event which set lasting example of making sacrifice for upholding truth. Jihad fought by Hazrat Imam Hussain along with his companions is great example of courage, patience, perseverance and determination. He said, “Ashura gives us a message of not hesitating to make sacrifice for upholding the principles of truthfulness and Islamic values.”

He added that the Muslim Ummah today is passing through a difficult phase with problems and challenges of terrorism. He said that with spirit of sacrifice and unflinching determination we can overcome all the difficulties. He narrated that the best way to pay tributes to the martyrs was to make commitment on the day to work and devote oneself for the development and strength of the country.

He stated that the day is a reminder of how to stand up for the right with dauntless courage for freedom and justice and will serve as a glowing example for the entire humanity till the end of the world.

He said Karbala will always be quoted as an example of determination and resolve. He said Hazrat Imam Hussain stood up to a dictator to protect Islamic values. His supreme sacrifice reflects the spirit of Islam which is against tyranny and despotism. “Let us pledge that we shall fight against tyranny, ignorance, dictatorship, terrorism, barbarism and violence in the light of the principles set by Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA). Only then can we put our country on the path of development and progress,” he said.

Earlier, he reviewed the security arrangements while walking along the Zuljinnah processions in Sialkot city.

Provincial Minister for Local Bodies Punjab Manshaullah Butt, MPA Ch Ikram, Mayor Tauheed Akhtar, Deputy Commissioner Farrukh Naveed, DPO Asad Sarfraz Khan and local Shia leaders were also present.

As many as 2000 policemen were deputed to safeguard the Imambargahs, Taazia and Zuljinnah processions taken out in Sialkot district.

The DPO said that the district police successfully implemented a foolproof security plan to ensure peace and complete sectarian harmony in Sialkot district during Muharram.

He said police had chalked a foolproof security plan to ensure peace and promote religious harmony during Muharram. He added that the Sialkot police adopted extraordinary measures for protecting the processions and the rallies taken out at various places.