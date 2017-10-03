MULTAN:-Former Prime Minister Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani has said that the enemy has hatched a vicious conspiracy to divide us into sects and groups to achieve his nefarious goals.

“All Pakistanis should seek guidance from the great effort of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and serve the country, nation and humanity,” he asserted while talking to the journalists on Youme Ashur. He said that it was the sacrifices of the family of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) which promoted and spread Islam in the world.

He said that respecting the sanctity of Ashura-e-Muharram is the obligation of all Muslims.