ISLAMABAD - After the public criticism of Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal outside the accountability court, Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan Monday alleged that government wanted confrontation among state institutions.

After the party’s consultative meeting in Bani Gala, Khan told the press conference that Ahsan Iqbal staged a ‘drama’ outside the accountability court where ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif appeared in connection with the accountability reference against him.

Imran said the government was intentionally damaging repute of the army and wanted confrontation among state institutions. He questioned what did the interior minister mean by saying that they would not tolerate ‘state within state’ and added that this was actually the narrative of Dawn Leaks. He also said that the minister made his remarks in English to only give some message to the outer world.

Khan also said whether the interior minister did not know about the application of Islamabad Police seeking deployment of Rangers outside the accountability court? Didn’t the minister know about the earlier remarks of the judge, at the time of appearance of former prime minister, that there was no space in the courtroom? He added that the court had earlier said that Rangers should be deployed so that ministers could not come in to the court. “They are pressurizing the judges,” he said.

Khan reiterated his demand of early elections and said that there was no other way except holding of fresh elections because the ruling party had taken the things to point of no return. “They have damaged democracy in the country only to save Sharif family. Fresh elections are necessary to save the country,” he said. “I had already said that Nawaz Sharif would attack the Supreme Court and the army to save his skin and former PM was doing the same,” he said.

About the Election Bill 2017, the PTI chief said that his party opposed the bill as it would allow the disqualified person — Nawaz Sharif - to head his party — Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N). “If they bulldozed the bill, we would go to the Supreme Court and we are also preparing for holding big rallies as we have no other way other than to go to public on the issue,” he said. Our party had good practice of sit-ins and rallies and we are going to hold big rallies, he said.

Khan also said that opposition parties could not block the bill in the Senate.

He questioned whether it ever happened in a democracy that a disqualified person could head his political party.

Responding to questions, Khan said that PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi was the candidate for opposition leader in the National Assembly.

“But we will finalise the name after due consultations with the opposition parties,” he said. Khan said that move of the PTI to change the opposition leader was because of the upcoming fresh appointment of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman and the appointment of caretaker setup for the next general elections.

He claimed that the previous appointment of NAB chairman was questionable.

Responding to another question, Khan said that PML-N wanted confrontation among state institutions, while people stood by the Supreme Court and the joint investigation team (JIT) on Panama Papers case.

The PTI chief said that, “My case is different because I brought back all the hard-earned money from abroad through banking channels and on the other hand Mr Sharif bought properties worth billions abroad when he was the prime minister.”

He said the Sharif family did not give proof of a single transaction, while he had given money trail to the Supreme Court of 550,000 dollars out of the under question money trail of 650,000 dollars.

The remaining 100,000 dollars had also come through my former wife Jemima’s accounts and she had also found this money trail, he said.

On the other hand, Sharif family had failed to give money trail of a single penny out of Rs300 billion, the PTI chief added.