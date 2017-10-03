ISLAMABAD - Pakistan and Afghanistan have agreed on taking pragmatic steps towards a better future and decided to bring to an end the acrimony in their relationship.

“Both sides emphasised that we must forget the past and work hard for a better future,” said a joint declaration issued after a meeting between Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Afghan President Ashraf Ghani held in Kabul on Sunday.

The ISPR DG, the ISI DG, the DGMO, Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua and the Pakistan's Ambassador to Afghanistan were also present on the occasion.

From Afghan side Afghan second Vice President, first Deputy Chief Executive Officer, second Deputy Chief Executive Officer, the NSA, the NDS chief, the Defence and the Interior Ministers, Afghanistan Ambassador to Pakistan, and the Afghanistan Army chief attended the meeting.

The Pakistani delegation on the occasion expressed support for an Afghan-led peace process in the war-torn country.

According to an ISPR statement, upon arrival the COAS was received by Afghanistan Army chief and was presented a guard of honour.

Later, the COAS held one-on-one meeting with President Ashraf Ghani at the Presidential Palace followed by delegation-level talks.

Ghani said that Afghanistan and Pakistan were friendly countries and together both should move towards an enduring peace and stability.

During the meetings, issues of common interest came under discussion.

Both sides reviewed the prevailing security environment in the region in general and the state of bilateral relationship in particular.

An exchange of views and perspectives spanned full range of Pak-Afghan relationship.

Issues related to long-term peace, cooperation against common threats, coordination between respective counter-terrorism campaigns to restrict space for non-state actors, intelligence sharing, trade and commerce, and people-to-people contacts were discussed.

The COAS offered Pakistan’s complete support in achieving shared interests in the war against terrorism including training and capacity building of Afghan National Security Forces.

Both sides agreed on the framework for working towards peaceable environment conducive to political process essential for an enduring Afghan peace and regional stability.

There was also a consensus on regular and focused dialogue at multiple levels to evolve bilateral process for minimising misunderstanding, managing crisis situations and enhancing cooperation in order to bring peace and stability in the region.