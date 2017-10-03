BAHAWALPUR/HAFIZABAD/KASUR/SIALKOT/GUJRANWALA/ MUZAFFARGARH/KAMALIA/The 10th of Muharram, known as Youme Ashur, the martyrdom day of Hazrat Hussain (RA), was observed with religious fervour and sanctity across Punjab amid foolproof security.

A three layers security was provided to all processions and Majalis and no any unpleasant incident occurred anywhere across the province.

In Bahawalpur, Youme Ashur was observed throughout Bahawalpur Division as all the mourning processions and gatherings conclude peacefully. A total of 204 mourning processions were taken out while 83 Majalis (gatherings) were held. Foolproof security was provided to the processions and gatherings and collectively 8,253 police officials performed security duty.

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Saqib Zafar and Regional Police Officer Region Riffat Mukhtar Raja monitored the security arrangements in the divison’s three districts.

Throughout the Bahawalpur Division collectively 204 mourning processions and 83 Majalis were held.

To review the security arrangements, Bahawalpur DC Rana Muhammad Saleem Afzal and active DPO (SP Investigations) Rab Nawaz visited important processions and Majalis at Hussaini Chowk, and Shahdra Chowk.

In Hafizabad, Youm-e-Ashur was observed in - Hafizabad, Pindi Bhattian, Rasulpur Tarar, Jalalpur Bhattian and other towns of the district with religious fervour and in a peaceful atmosphere. As many as 37 Zuljinnah and Tazia processions were taken out in the district, which culminated at the designated venue peacefully.

More than 1,300 police personnel, assisted by four Elite Force teams and a large number of volunteers performed security duty while the processions were monitored through CCTV cameras to check moment of the suspected elements. The Rescue-1122 had set up first-aid camps at 10 different places across.

In Toba Tek Singh, Youme Ashur was observed across the district amid tight security. Dozens of processions Alam, Zuljinah and Tazia processions were taken out across the district which culminated peacefully. On the occasion, religious scholars highlighted teachings of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and various aspects of the Karbla tragedy in their speeches to the participants of processions and at Sham-e-Ghariban gatherings. Food packs, water, juice and milk were distributed among mourners throughout the day.

In Sialkot, Youm-e-Ashur, the 10th of Muharram was observed with reverence and religious solemnity in Sialkot district amid tight security.

DC Dr Farrukh Naveed told the newsmen that as many as many as 154 Tazia, Alam and Zuljinnah processions were taken out across the district which passed through their traditional routes.

Hundreds of Majalis were also held in different parts of district where Zakireen highlighted the sacrifices rendered by Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his family for the cause of Islam at Karbala.

Later, the processions ended at the main Imambargahs in Imam Sahib Chowk, Adda Pasruriyan and the other Zuljinnah processions coming from the different areas merged into the main processions at Chowk Shaheedaan Sialkot city.

In Khanewal, Ashura, the martyrdom day of Hazrat Hussain (RA) observed throughout the district with fervour and all the processions and Majalis of 10th Muharram ended in a peaceful manner in all the four tehsils - Khanewal. Jahanian, Mian Channu and Kabirwala.

In Khanewal city, the main procession was taken out from Imambargah Block No-11 and a large no of mourners, carrying Alam and Zuljinnah, marched through Chowk Ahle Hadith, Gapi wala Chowk, Sanglan wala Chowk, Ayub Road and concluded at imambargah old Khanewal where Majlis-e-Shame Ghareeban was held.

MPA Nishat Ahmad Khan Daha, DC Muzzafar Sial, DPO Zahid Nawaz Marwat, ADCR Manzoor Hussain Chandiya, AC Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi, Chairman Baldiaya Masood Majeed Khan Daha with the other members of district peace committee led the procession.

In Muzaffargarh, at least 165 mourning processions including Tazia, Alam and Zuljinnah were taken out from all the four Tehsils - Jatoi, Alipur, Muzaffargarh and Kot Addu. While 278 majalis-e-Aza were held amid tight security.

Besides 1,123 national volunteers, 1,300 constables, 210 head cops, 160 ASIs, 90SIs, 18 Inspectors 7 DSPs, One SP and two companies of Rangers were deployed while 300 modern metal detectors and 10 walk-through gates were installed for foolproof security of the mourners.

One hundred CCTV cameras were installed in Muzaffargarh alone for monitoring of the Muharram processions.

On the occasion, RPO Sohail Habib Tajak said the police would perform duty as a tribute to the greatest sacrifice of Imam Hussain (RA). He said harmony and peace would be ensured at all costs during Ashura and any negligence would not be tolerated.

Punjab IG Police Capt (r) Arif Nawaz Khan appreciated the performance of DPO Awais Ahmed Malik.

Ahmedpur East, Youme Asur was observed in a befitting manner and 40 processions taken out from different parts of the sub-division, culminated peacefully.

In City Ahmedpur East, eight Tazia an Alm processions were taken out from different localities while the central procession of Tazia, Alm and Zuljinah was taken out from Imambarhah Noor Shah Bukhari which passed through tehsil Bazaar and culminated at Karbala Chowk where Sham-e-ghriban was held.

The policemen with a back up from the reserved police contingents and jawans of Qaumi Razakr Force were deployed to maintain peace in whole sub-division Ahmedpur East while Army troops remained alert in Dera Nawab Cantt to avoid any untoward incident.

In Kasur, Ashura was observed with fervour. The main procession was taken out from Sadaat Manzil at 10pm. It passed through Baldia Chowk, Noor Masjid, Lilyani Adda, Al-Fareed Road and Chowk Kot Rukan Din localities. It culminated at 7pm after reaching Imambargah Hussainia. The participants recited elegies and performed self-flagellation at Lilyani Adda and Masjid Maula Ali. Water and milk stalls were arranged on the route of procession. Langar was also arranged for the participants. Police, however, failed to ensure foolproof security measures contrary to tall claims. None of the police high-ups including DPO Zulfiqar Hamid was witnessed to supervise the security arrangements. Snipers and special squads were also absent from the scene.

In Gujranwala, Youme Ashur was observed across the district amid tight security with the main procession was took out from Imambargah Gulistan-e-Marfat, which culminated after passing through designated routs. Heavy contingents of police and other law enforcement agencies personnel had provided foolproof security to the procession. Later, in the night dozens of Majalis were held at different places wherein religious scholars highlighted significance of the sacrifices rendered by Karbala martyrs.

In Chiniot, Youme Ashur was observed with religious zeal in district Chiniot. As many eight Tazia processions were taken out from various parts of Chiniot. Hundreds of mourners marched through various streets and bazaars and gathered at Chowk Tarkhana where they kept tazias organized in a line and paid tributes to the family of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) who martyred their lives but did not compromised on truth.

Police had made stringent security arrangements with a back-up from Pakistan Army while the district administration had imposed section 144, ban pillion riding for 9th and 10th Muharram.

In Kamalia, the main procession of Youme Ashur emerged from Imambargah Haji Chowk after all small and big processions from all parts of the tehsil had converged on the venue. Earlier, Majlis-e-Aza was held at Markazi Imambargah in wherein various Zakireen highlighted various aspects and characteristics of Karbala tragedy and martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain. The main procession, started from Markazi Imambargah, after marched through Committee Chowk, Saddr Bazaar and Ghanta Ghar, reached Nazar Chowk. Later, the procession culminated at Railway Station after passing through Eidgah Khair-a-Shaheed. On the occasion, strict security measures were adopted by the Police and all roads and streets along the procession route were sealed. CCTV cameras were installed for monitoring of the procession while over 200 policemen were deployed fpr the security.

In Attock, all the 49 processions of Youme Ashur taken out from different areas of the district concluded peacefully. The Police had made elaborated security arrangements. A complete religious harmony and coordination between the organisers of the processions and police was witnessed, which helped ensure tranquillity and order in the district. More than 2,000 cops under the command of DPO Ibadat Nisar provided security cover to 145 processions and 754 congregations. Main procession of Ashura, guarded by 500 cops, was taken out from Imambargah Hussania Attock Cantt, which ended peacefully at Karbala Haleem Shah.

In Mailsi, as many as 29 Alam and Zuljinnah processions with 23 Majalis marked the 10th of Muharram, across the tehsil. Foolproof security arrangements were adopted by the police under the supervision of Vehari DPO Umer Saeed Malik. A total of 450 police constables along with 300 civil defence persons and volunteers were deployed for security of the processions. The main procession, taken out under the supervision of Anjuman Hussainia, started from central Imambargah, which passed through Quaid-e-Azam Road, Thana Road and later ended at Thana bazaar.

A team comprising four doctors of THQ Hospital, led by MS Dr Muhammad Fazil, along with nursing staff provided first aid to the mourners. Rescue 1122 had also also made special arrangements for the day. Chairman Municipal Committee Mailsi Touseef Ahmad Khan, Chief Officer Ch Nadeem, fire-brigade team, sweepers, and other staffers of the MC remained alert throughout the day.

Members Peace Committee including Sheikh Saleem, Mehr Abdul Ghaffar, Jahangir Hashmi, Malik Habib, Rao Ishaq and others also remained with the main procession.