Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif has left for United States of America on a three-day tour.

He is expected to meet US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to resume bilateral talks, which came to a halt after US President Donald Trump's August 21 speech.

As per sources, Asif will also meet US National Security Adviser Lt Gen HR McMaster, during the trip.

According to confirmed reports, on 5th October Khawaja Asif will address a gathering at US Institute of Peace (USIP) in Washington on US-Pakistan relations.