Leader of the Opposition Khursheed Shah said on Tuesday that a law was amended just to make one person president of a party, in an apparent reference to the newly-introduced Elections Bill 2017, under which Nawaz Sharif got re-elected as Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president.

Speaking to media in his chambers, Shah said that law was amended to elect a certain person as party president. Opposition leader, while criticising the role of the Muttahida Quami Movement-Pakistan and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, said that an investigation should be done regarding the role of the two parties in relation to the passing of the bill from the Senate.

Shah said that despite contacting the PTI thrice, it didn’t suggest the name for the post of chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

“If they don’t suggest a name, I cannot keep on waiting,” he said. The opposition leader said that the selection of the chairman NAB will be done before October 8, adding that he would meet Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi today in this regard.

The National Assembly on Monday passed the Elections Bill 2017, paving way for former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to regain chairmanship of the ruling party. The bill was also ratified by President Mamnoon Hussain.

A controversial clause in the bill — which was heavily criticised by the opposition — allows politicians disqualified from holding public office to lead political parties.