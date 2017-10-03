KASUR- A man was axed to death by his younger brother while another was clubbed to death by two for forbidding them from teasing a girl here the other day.

Suspect Nadeem of Machar Colony, Changa Manga had developed illicit relations with his elder brother Javed’s wife. Both wanted to get rid of Javed. The other day when Javed was asleep at home, Nadeem axed him to death. Police shifted the body to hospital for autopsy. A case was also registered against the accused on the complaint of Munir, the deceased’s younger brother. In Kenda Colony Chunian, Hanifan Bibi went to market to buy some edibles. Suspects Khurram and Shaukat teased her. Hanifan’s father, Hanif, forbade suspects from the act. They attacked Hanif and clubbed him to death. Chunian City Police registered a case against the accused on the complaint of Hanifan.

SUICIDE: A 13-year-old boy, Yasir, committed suicide by swallowing wheat-preservative pills after an argument with his father, Sobay Khan.