ISLAMABAD - Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zakaullah has been conferred the highest military award of Saudi Arabia, the King Abdul Aziz Medal of Excellence.

According to Pakistan Navy spokesperson, Admiral Zakaullah was awarded the medal during his visit to Saudi Arabia by the Chief of General Staff of Royal Saudi Armed Forces General Abdul Rahman bin Saleh al-Bunyan at a ceremony in Riyadh.

During his visit, the naval chief also held meetings with General Abdul Rahman and head of Saudi Naval Forces Vice Admiral Abdullah al-Sultan.

Matters of mutual and professional interests, security of the Arabian Sea as well as bilateral naval cooperation were discussed during the meetings.

The Saudi officials appreciated the role of the Pakistan Navy in maritime security and peace and stability in the region.

