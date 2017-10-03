Ousted Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has been reelected as president of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) 'unopposed' after a rushed constitutional amendment.

Nawaz Sharif was not remained qualified to be president of the party after he was ousted by Supreme Court in its historical July 28th Panama case verdict.

According to details, no candidate submitted nomination papers in contest of Nawaz Sharif as PML-N leader Tariq Fazal Chaudhary submitted nomination papers of Sharif.

The general council of PML-N will announce him as president of the party formally today.

While talking to the ceremony, Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal stated that today is a historic day for democracy in Pakistan. "No dictator or verdict by Supreme Court can break our relationship with Nawaz Sharif," he said.

He further stated that PML-N has faced every negative aggression against it. "Wrong laws cannot separate party heads from their parties," he said.

The Interior Minister further asserted that it is a message to powers who demand 'do more' from Pakistan that it will be 'no more' from now on wards.

"Enough is Enough," he maintained.

Yesterday, amid loud whistling, sloganeering and verbal brawls, the National Assembly passed ‘The Election Bill-2017’, paving the way for ousted premier Nawaz Sharif to become head of the ruling party again.

The opposition lawmakers made failed attempts, with their speeches and creating rumpus in the House, to block the passage of the amended bill, which has already been cleared by the Upper House of Parliament.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had de-notified Nawaz Sharif as a member of the National Assembly in the light of the Supreme Court’s July 28 verdict, virtually rendering him ineligible to lead his party as its president. But Monday’s legislation will now enable him to reassume the top party position.

The controversial bill, moved by Minister for Law Zahid Hamid, was termed a ‘person-specific bill’ by all the opposition parties. They were sure that this bill would be challenged in courts.

The government side rejected all the amendment proposed by the opposition.

According to the bill, every citizen will have the right to be a part of a political party, except for those in government service, and will also have the right to form a party.

It enables the ECP to scrutinise election expenses within 90 days, failing which election expenses submitted by a political party would be deemed to be correct.

The bill states that any parliamentarian could only be disqualified for a period of five years and that the ECP will be an independent and autonomous body, which will formulate its own laws, and party funding details will be available online.