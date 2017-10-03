State Minister for Interior Talal Chaudhry said former prime minister Nawaz Sharif should get equal rights, that are granted to a normal citizen, to take part in the political and democratic process of Pakistan.

While speaking to media Talal Chaudary said, “Nawaz will become prime minister again in the 2018 general elections.”

“Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and Pakistan Awami Tehreek can submit as many petitions against Nawaz Sharif as they want,” he added.

Talal Chauadry also spoke on how Nawaz Sharif has put Pakistan on a track of progression, “Nawaz Sharif has done things that were never perceived earlier, from making Pakistan an atomic power to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.”

Earlier Nawaz Sharif was elected unopposed as the President of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz in the intra-party elections held in Islamabad.