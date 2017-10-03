MUZAFFARABAD - An elderly man was killed and five others including a woman were injured when Indian troops resorted to unprovoked shelling on a village from across the Line of Control.

The fresh incident of shelling on border villages across the LoC occurred in Haveli district in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) on Monday morning.

The Indian Army started shelling at about 6am in Nezapir and Digwar sectors, using both small and heavy arms. Due to the shelling, a 70-year-old man identified as Muhammad Deen died and his 25-year-old son Muhammad Jamil injured in Digwar village.

In the same village, Tasneem Bibi, 34, her 12-year-old son Aqib, and Muhammad Javed, 35, were also injured. Another man Wali Mohammad was injured in the village Keirni in Nezapir sector. The injured were shifted to military run health facility in Forward Kahuta, the district headquarters of Haveli. Residents said panic had gripped the areas along the LoC due to intense shelling from across the LoC.