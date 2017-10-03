MIRPUR (AJK)-AJK President Sardar Masood Khan urged the people of Pakistan and AJK to agree on a common stance on Kashmir and not deviate from the national security policy.

A focused approach is needed by all for the peaceful and just resolution of the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN resolutions, said the president while addressing the seminar on the “Role of Overseas Kashmiris for Kashmir Cause and Development of AJK”. It was held here under the auspices of the state-run Mirpur University of Science and Technology (MUST).

“The Kashmiri Diaspora needs to be unified and it’s imperative we synergise all our efforts to positively advocate the Kashmir Cause in a fruitful manner,” said the president. He added, “Despite our political and ideological differences, our stance on Kashmir must be in sync with our national security policy and the aspirations of the people of Kashmir.”

He said, “The innocent people of Jammu and Kashmir have been virtually imprisoned in their homeland; they are being murdered, jailed on false pretenses; the women are being dishonored and young unarmed protestors are shot dead. It is our duty to liberate out brothers and sisters from the shackles of the Indian occupation forces.”

He said that the initiation of debates on Kashmir in the UK Parliament and the All Parties Parliamentary Group on Kashmir in the UK was a visible indication of the efforts of the Diaspora in mobilising and sensitising their representatives on the Kashmir dispute.

President Masood Khan told the gathering that the AJK government has made great strides to develop the renewable energy sector, mining and extraction sector, agriculture, tourism, telecommunications and quality higher education. AJK is now on the path to development and will actively contribute to greater economic growth in the region, he said.

The China Pakistan Economic Corridor, he said, had proved to be a catalyst of change in the region and in parallel has brought over 400 development projects to the region which will make it the next big investment haven for the world. “With over 10 million overseas Pakistanis and Kashmiris we have to create investment opportunities for the economic growth of our country,” said the president.

He said that the month of October holds a very significant place in the history of Kashmir as Azad Kashmir gained its independence on October 24, 1947.

India has fruitlessly tried to financially and economically divert the Kashmiris from their freedom struggle, said Masood Khan. “We will not be faltered from our true objective, that is, the right to self-determination of the people of Kashmir,” he said. The seminar was also addressed by the Kashmir-origin member of the British Parliament Naz Shah, AJK Minister M Saeed, Vice Chancellor of Mirpur University of Science & Technology Dr Habib ur Rehman, Chairman of the Jammu and Kashmir Self-Determination Movement Europe Raja Najabat Hussain and Director Students Affairs Shahid Amin.

The visiting Kashmir-origin councilors of various city councils of UK were also present. The VC highlighted the curricular and extracurricular activities of the varsity for the delivery of quality education.