SIALKOT - A delegation of Pakistani officials and businessmen has reached Chicago, Illinois on a five-day visit to promote US-Pakistan trade ties and increase trade and investment in the water sector.

Led by US Embassy’s senior water resources engineer William Doan, the delegation will attend the 2017 Water Environment Federation Technical Exhibition and Conference (WEFTEC), the largest technical water quality trade show and educational event in North America. It is Pakistan’s first official delegation to WEFTEC. In 2013, the Asian Development Bank cited Pakistan as one of the world’s most “water-stressed” countries. WEFTEC presents Pakistan opportunities for technology and trade transfer in the waste and storm water sector.

In addition to the WEFTEC, the group will conduct meetings with U.S. businesses and explore new technologies for waste and storm water management, as well as meet with U.S. government officials to discuss water and sanitation policies. The delegation has planned site visits to the Metropolitan Water Reclamation District, including McCook Reservoir and Pumping Station, and the Kenosha Water Utility, which provides a model for how midsised facilities with limited capital improvement budgets can be leaders in wastewater innovation.

Officials from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, and Islamabad Capital Territory of Pakistan will take part in the trade mission from September 30 - October 4.