Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif has said Pakistan Armed forces have achieved many successes in war against terrorism, reported by Radio Pakistan

Talking to a news channel, he said the military operations launched during the period of present government remained successful.

He said National Action Plan was evolved to wipe out terrorists from the country.

To a question regarding his upcoming visit to the United States, the Foreign Minister said Pakistan would make its position clear during the meeting.

Commenting on high officials' meeting with the Afghan government, Khawaja Asif said Pakistan has provided the list of the elements involved in terrorist activities in Pakistan.