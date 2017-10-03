ISLAMABAD - Pakistan and China have agreed to continue efforts for peace in Afghanistan through political and economic means.

The agreement was reached during a meeting between Prime Minister's Adviser on National Security Nasser Khan Janjua and Chinese Ambassador Sun Weidong, who called on him here on Monday to bid farewell at the end of his tenure in Pakistan.

The two sides discussed matters of mutual interest pertaining to the overall security situation in the region.

Both sides agreed that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was the flagship project strengthening ties between the two countries.

Janjua suggested that China should consider having its major industrial base in Balochistan where both the countries could co-produce and co-manufacture, and also have an easy access to world market. He appreciated the role of China in Afghanistan. Janjua also appreciated the role of Ambassador Sun in consolidation of friendly relations between the two countries. The Chinese envoy stressed that his country supported the relationship based on mutual respect that upholds territorial integrity and favours cooperation and partnership to create a win-win situation for all.