ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Monday summoned India’s Deputy High Commissioner J P Singh to lodge protest against the unprovoked firing along the Line of Control (LoC) and the Working Boundary resulting in civilian deaths.

Director-General South Asia Dr Mohammad Faisal, summoned the Indian deputy high commissioner, and condemned the unprovoked ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces in Rukh Chakri and Rawalakot sectors on September 30th and October 2, resulting in the death of three civilians, and injuries to five others, including a woman, said a Foreign Office statement.

This is the fifth ceasefire violation by the Indian forces in the past 12 days resulting in the death of 11 civilians, including five women, and injuries to 37 others, said the statement.

The foreign ministry said the deliberate targeting of civilians was indeed deplorable and contrary to human dignity and international human rights and humanitarian laws. “The ceasefire violations by India are a threat to regional peace and security and may lead to a strategic miscalculation,” it said.

The statement added: “Despite calls for restraint, India continues to indulge in ceasefire violations. In 2017 to date, Indian forces have carried out more than 900 ceasefire violations along the LoC and the WB, resulting in the death of 43 innocent civilians and injuries to 153, as compared to 382 ceasefire violations in 2016.”

The director-general South Asia urged the Indian side to respect the 2003 Ceasefire arrangement; investigate this and other incidents of ceasefire violations; instruct the Indian forces to respect the ceasefire, in letter and spirit, and maintain peace on the LoC. He said the Indian side should permit the United Nations observers to play their mandated role as per the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions.

Meanwhile, Foreign Office spokesperson Nafees Zakaria said Pakistan fully supported Iraq’s unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity.

“It (Pakistan) is therefore deeply concerned over the referendum held in the Iraqi Kurdistan region on September 25, 2017. The referendum violates the Iraqi constitution and therefore lacks any legitimacy. It also presents a challenge to peace and security of Iraq and the entire region. Pakistan joins Iraq and its neighbours, along with the international community, in its opposition to this referendum,” the spokesperson said.

“We reaffirm our full support for the government and people of Iraq. We are deeply concerned at attempts aimed at threatening the territorial integrity of Iraq or any other country in the region.”

In a separate statement issued on Monday, the Foreign Office said that a forum on “Kashmir and Peace in South Asia” was hosted by Shadow Attorney General Paul Lynch and the Kashmir Council of Australia in the Parliament House of New South Wales (NSW) on September 29.

Senior parliamentarians from various parties, including Senator Lee Rhiannon from the Greens and Nick Lalich, Opposition Whip and lawmaker from NSW participated along with academics, scholars, teachers and members of the Pakistani community, said the Foreign Office statement.

The participants, it said, expressed their serious concerns over the humanitarian crisis in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

“They called upon the Government of Australia to address the plight of the innocent and defenceless against whom Indian occupying forces were perpetrating atrocities with impunity,” the statement said. The participants called for an independent investigation into the gross human rights violations in Kashmir.

Dr Ali Sarfaraz, president Kashmir Council, state that the Kashmiris were unanimous in their demand for self-determination. “Strongly condemning the Indian atrocities, he urged the Australian government and the international community to take steps for halting brutalities against the oppressed Kashmiris,” it said.

Reverend David Khan, a Kashmiri, shared his personal experiences of the continuing human rights violations by the Indian occupying forces. Kyzer Trad, former president of the Australian Federation of Islamic Councils deplored crimes committed against Kashmiris. Abbas Rana, president Pakistan Association of Australia, called upon the Government of Australia to adopt a bipartisan resolution on human rights violations in Kashmir.

High Commissioner Naela Chohan appreciated the organisers of the forum for raising voice for the innocent and defenceless Kashmiris. She dilated upon the genesis of the Kashmir dispute, sacrifices of Kashmiris for their exercise of right to self-determination, as promised in the UNSC resolutions on Kashmir.

While reiterating Pakistan’s commitment to extend its moral, political and diplomatic support to the people of Kashmir, the high commissioner called for an international investigation into India’s crimes in occupied Kashmir.