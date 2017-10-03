Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) has challenged the Elections Bill 2017 in Lahore High Court (LHC) today. They have pleaded to the LHC to have the law declared null and void.

According to the recently-passed bill, it contains a clause which allows politicians disqualified from holding public office to lead political parties. PAT has argued in the petition that the bill is against the spirit of the Constitution by enabling a disqualified person to become a party leader.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and Awami Muslim League’s leader Sheikh Rasheed have also decided to challenge the law.