ISLAMABAD - The general council of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Monday night passed an amendment proposed in the party’s constitution to pave way for disqualified former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to hold the office of the party’s president.

Earlier in the day, the Central Working Committee of the party has recommended amendment in the party’s constitution to remove the condition that a disqualified person could not hold any party office.

A senior PML-N leader informed The Nation that as per party constitution any amendment to the party’s constitution would require two-third majority in the general council for which the meeting was called at the Convention Centre to facilitate Nawaz Sharif’s re-election as party chief on Tuesday morning.

The Election Commission under Chaudhry Jaffar Iqbal had already given schedule for election.

After the passage of Election Bill 2017 from National Assembly and its ratification from the office of President of Pakistan the constitutional bar on former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to hold the office of the party president with the disqualification has been lifted.

Sources in the party confirmed to The Nation that former premier Nawaz Sharif would be elected unopposed as no one would file nomination papers for the slot of president of the ruling PML-N against him.

These sources said that Nawaz Sharif would likely address the party general council Tuesday after his election as party president and would announce his future course of action.

The general council passed the amendment with well over two-third majority and nobody present there opposed the amendment.

Earlier in the day, the meeting of the Central Working Committee of the party was held at Punjab House where the whole CWC of the party reposed their confidence in the leadership of Nawaz Sharif.

The resolution was moved by the central secretary general of the party Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Mushahidullah Khan who while speaking on the occasion said that the services of Nawaz Sharif for democracy and economic progress of the country were insurmountable and they wanted him to lead the party and continue serving the cause of the country and its masses.

The CWC of the party also expressed grave concern over the way Rangers were deployed at the NAB courts compound without taking permission from relevant quarters and also objected to the way elected representatives and ministers were humiliated by denying them entry to the NAB courts premises.

The Punjab House remained the hub of political activities throughout the day and though former premier Nawaz Sharif did not attend the CWC meeting of the party he did meet party leaders and leaders from coalition partners.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party chief Mahmood Khan Achakzai, and federal and state ministers held meetings with Nawaz Sharif and discussing the overall political situation in the country.

Nawaz Sharif in his meeting with select party leaders discussed the overall strategy of getting the Elections Bill 2017 through from the Parliament.

He was also briefed on the party’s consultation with the coalition partners who were all standing by the government in getting it through from the National Assembly.

Now after the passage of amendment in the party constitution as well as passage of Elections Bill 2017 from the Parliament all the hurdles in the way of Nawaz Sharif to become party president after his disqualification stand removed and he would now just need to complete the last formality of filing his nomination papers on Tuesday morning to become the party president.