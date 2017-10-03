ISLAMABAD - In order to complete its five-year constitutional term, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has decided to avoid direct confrontation with institutions, party leaders claimed on Monday.

The leaders of the ruling party after attending the parliamentary party meeting told media that the meeting discussed the matter of stopping Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal from entering the Judicial Complex early Monday morning.

Iqbal wanted to accompany former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to the accountability court where he had to appear for a hearing regarding several graft charges. The lawmakers clearly lacked the enthusiasm interior minister displayed in the morning.

Their tone was low and they appeared helpless. It seems it was some sort of misunderstanding, the PML-N leaders told media. The journalists gathered in the lobbies in front of the committee room, were keen to know the future strategy of the government after the interior minister lashed out at Rangers and threatened resigning. The lawmakers said that they had devised strategy to elect former PM Nawaz Sharif as party chief.

They disclosed that one of the participants of the meeting pointed out that some mistake was also on the part of the interior minister, who did not shared his plans with the administration in time and did not arrange court passes for himself.

It was also discussed in the meeting why did a federal minister decide to escort a former prime minister, facing corruption charges, especially when the lower courts fall under the administrative control of the Ministry of Law and Justice.

We cannot afford any confrontation with the establishment at this point, the message of Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique, Minister for Parliamentary Affair Sheikh Aftab Ahmed, Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha, and Tehmina Daultana, was the same but the words were different.

In the chit chat, some party leaders disclosed that despite agreeing to not have an open confrontation, the matter will be taken to the National Assembly floor and in standing committees, depending upon the findings of the inquiry report.

They said that the Rangers and Islamabad administration officials might be called to the National Assembly to explain their position, if required.

They said that the interior minister met with former PM Nawaz Sharif, after the incident and consulted him on the issue.

According to them, on the advice of Sharif, Iqbal asked the secretary of interior to investigate the matter.