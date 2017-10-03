Law Minister Zahid Hamid has said that comprehensive consultations were held with all the political parties regarding Election Bill 2017 before its approval by the Parliament.

Talking to media in Islamabad on Tuesday, he said the bill is aimed at strengthening the democratic system and economic stability in the country.

He said under the bill the Election Commission has been provided more powers to ensure conducting of free, fair and transparent elections.

The minister said the amendment in the existing bill was suggested by Pakistan People's Party in 2014.

He said that no member or party raised any objections on the bill during its approval by the upper house.

Hamid said the opposition is leveling baseless allegations on the government for their personal interests.

The law minister said that no change has been made in the Khatm-e-Nubuwwat declaration.