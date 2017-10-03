ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court Monday rejected the bail application of former finance secretary of Balochistan Mushtaq Raisani. A three-member bench headed by Justice Gulzar Ahmed heard Raisani’s bail application. National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in May 2016 recovered more than Rs650 million, foreign currency and 3.2kg of gold from the house of the finance secretary. Raisani has been accused of embezzling billions of rupees from the local government development funds.

The NAB in December 2016 had accepted the plea bargain request of over Rs2 billion of Raisani, despite the fact that the apex court on October 24 had restrained the NAB from approving deals for voluntary return.