QUETTA - Security forces foiled a terror bid and seized a large number of ammunitions in Nisahu area of Barkhan district Monday.

According to Levies sources, on a tip off, personnel of security forces carried out a search operation in the area and seized a large number of ammunitions from a cave.

Levies sources said that ammunitions including 21, 82mm mortar shell, a 120mm mortar shell, an anti-tank mine, a heavy machine gun, 15 meters of detonator cable and 13 bullets of machine guns were recovered which were to be used for terrorism activities in the country by unknown suspects.

Security forces cordoned off the entire area and further investigation was underway.

One killed, two injured in Hangu

Firing on a passenger pick up by unknown assailants left at least one person dead and two injured here on Monday, the official of political administration said.

The incident occurred in Buland Khel area of Aurakzai agency. The passenger pick up was on its way to Thall tehsil of Hangu district from Shawa Waziristan when it was ambushed by some unknown assailants, killing one person and injuring two others.

Farmanullah died on the spot while Asif and Ihsan injured in the firing. The injured were immediately shifted to Tall Hospital. The Administration official stated personal enmity behind the attack on the passenger pick up.