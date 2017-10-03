SWAT - A man was killed and two others injured in a remote-controlled blast on Monday. The blast targeted a Peace Council member Ahmed Zeb car in the Ghat area of Malam Jabba. Zeb;s car was targeted when he was travelling with his father and two other people to Mingora from his home. Zeb's father was killed and the two others were seriously wounded in the attack. Separately, two people, including a woman were killed when armed men opened fire on a car in Nokhara area of Swat. Police said the incident occurred due to a family dispute.