GUJRAT-A ceremony was held at Hafiz Hayat Campus of the University of Gujrat (UoG) with its main objective to provide the students with an insight into literary endeavours.

Students attended the dialogue with renowned writer and communication expert Hassan Meraj. They were told all literary endeavours culminate into love of humanity and an honest wordsmith pulls no punches in delineating what he sees and observes in the society.

The dialogue was conducted by Director Media Sheikh Rashid with Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr Ziaul Qayyum in the host’s chair. Columnist Wajahat Masood was the guest of honour.

“The significance of dialogue in building positive social values cannot be denied. We must acknowledge the role of our scholars, poets and writers for creating opportunities through their works to promote this awareness,” the vice chancellor said.

Hassan’s going places during his 15-year stint with Pak Army and meeting people with linguistic and ethnic backgrounds and cultures brought out the story-teller in him.

Wajahat Masood said, “Hassan always seems at pains for honest delineation of our society and culture in both his English and Urdu writings.” Sheikh Rashid, in a detailed introduction to Hassan, told the participants said, “Love of humanity is the culmination of any literary endeavour. “Literature, in fact, provides us an outline about how life can be made better, meaningful and more purposeful,” he said.