ISLAMABAD - The United States is not considering designating Pakistan “a terrorist state” despite the tense ties, Washington has conveyed to Islamabad.

Senior officials at the foreign ministry told The Nation, that Washington was aiming to improve ties with Islamabad rather than worsening the tension.

“As of now, they are not considering this option (of declaring Pakistan as a state sponsoring terrorism). They are supporting our efforts for building trust (between the two countries),” a senior official said citing contacts with Washington.

Earlier, a former Pentagon official, Michael Rubin, said that US President Donald Trump’s administration should declare Pakistan, Qatar and Turkey as states sponsoring terrorism.

“It is time to hold Pakistan to account. If Pakistan then wishes to escape sanctions, it must imprison terrorists on its soil and cease any funding and equipping of them,” Rubin said in an op-ed in The Washington Examiner.

Michael Rubin, a resident scholar with the American Enterprise Institute (AEI), maintained the three countries deserved to be on the terror list.

Before Rubin, former US senator Larry Pressler had said the Trump Administration might declare Pakistan a terrorist state, if Islamabad did not satisfy Washington on its role against terrorism.

In an interview, Pressler – former chairman of the US Senate's Arms Control Subcommittee – said: “Unless Pakistan does not change certain things, it may happen. Moreover, the Donald Trump administration is making sounds that they are getting near this.”

Another foreign ministry official told The Nation that Washington had not even issued a veiled warning to Islamabad on the terror list. “Yes they are not happy with us on the anti-terror war but they do acknowledge our efforts to eliminate the menace. If at all they have to declare some country as terror-sponsoring state, it should be India and we are pushing them to do so,” he added.

The official said a US delegation would visit Pakistan this month, to ease the tense relations.

Last month, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had met US Vice President Mike Pence on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly session in New York to discuss the bilateral ties. During the meeting, Pence had said the US wanted to have long-term partnership with Pakistan in order to bring peace and stability to the region.

International relations expert Pervez Iqbal Cheema said the US must recognise Pakistan’s sacrifices in the war against terrorism. “We need the global community by our side (to) defeat terror. We have sacrificed much and will need the US and other powers’ support to eliminate terrorism completely,” he added.

Cheema said the US must take notice of India’s negative role in Afghanistan. “The real support(er) of terrorism is India and the US seems soft on them,” he remarked.

Defence analyst Dr Muhammad Khan said the US needed to move forward with Pakistan for the sake of regional peace. “They cannot go with minus-Pakistan policy for South Asia. Pakistan is a key player,” he said.

Khan said in the past Pakistan had cooperated with the global community in the fight on terror but received little acknowledgement. “The world has not given us the status that we deserve. They should not doubt our role. We can bring better results, if the US and the world back us against the terrorists. Pakistan has (the) main role to play on the Afghanistan issue too,” he said.